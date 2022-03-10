Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.400 EPS.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $11.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.79. The company had a trading volume of 809,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,816. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.69 and a 200-day moving average of $326.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

