Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 575 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 750 ($9.83) to GBX 575 ($7.53) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

SYNT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 548.13 ($7.18).

SYNT opened at GBX 276 ($3.62) on Thursday. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 241.80 ($3.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

In other Synthomer news, insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($177,017.82). Also, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian acquired 223,500 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £614,625 ($805,326.26). Insiders have purchased 280,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,864,500 over the last ninety days.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

