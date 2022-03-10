T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

