Tachyon Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $329,245.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $329,245.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00068924 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

