Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.32 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.41.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

