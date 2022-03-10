Tammy Mccomic Sells 2,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) President Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $64,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Tammy Mccomic sold 10,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mexco Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mexco Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

