TD Securities Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$70.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.72.

Shares of TECK opened at $40.09 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0981 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

