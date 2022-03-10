TD Securities Raises AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$32.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

