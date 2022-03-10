Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The TDS family of companies continues to execute on its strategic priorities. While U.S. Cellular is making improvements in its high-performing network, TDS Telecom is making progress in its new fiber expansion markets. Financial flexibility has allowed the company to lower the average cost of financing. It intends to diversify from a telecom service provider to a fiber network provider. Growing demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection. However, it conducts its wireless operations through its subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which operates in a competitive market. High costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing and wireless technology upgrades dent profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are other concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDS. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

TDS stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,023,000 after buying an additional 4,612,655 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after buying an additional 1,765,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

