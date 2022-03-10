Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.58

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and traded as low as $13.66. Telstra shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 29,893 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telstra has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

