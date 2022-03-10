Tenret Co LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tenret Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 102,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,167. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

