The Allstate Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.76 Per Share (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $15.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $122.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

