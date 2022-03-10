The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,817,000 after purchasing an additional 311,455 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,625 shares of company stock valued at $41,588,947. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

