The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $177.21. 197,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,318,969. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.85 and a 200-day moving average of $210.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

