The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48,673 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $317.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.36 and a 200-day moving average of $362.70. The company has a market capitalization of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.08 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

