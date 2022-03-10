The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) to announce $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

