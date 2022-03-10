The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 235,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

