The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

PNTG stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 5,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.75 and a beta of 2.53.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

