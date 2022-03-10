The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

PNTG opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $486.15 million, a PE ratio of 213.00 and a beta of 2.53.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

