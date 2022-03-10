The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,404 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $35,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock traded down $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $182.97. 27,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,260. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.