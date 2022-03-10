The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Raised by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.77. 7,043,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,835,023. The company has a market cap of $360.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

