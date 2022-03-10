The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1,164.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.54. 29,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,560. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

