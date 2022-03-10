The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $80.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

TJX opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $827,082,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 144,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,115,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 217,254 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after buying an additional 142,254 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

