The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.26%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

