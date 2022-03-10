The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.64. The9 shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 203,269 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Get The9 alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The9 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in The9 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in The9 in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The9 in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The9 by 7,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.