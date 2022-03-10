Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $131,524.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VRSN stock opened at $209.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.59. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after buying an additional 1,003,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $228,496,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $167,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

