Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $147.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

