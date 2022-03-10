Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in STERIS were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 31.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in STERIS by 180.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 582,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,135,000 after purchasing an additional 374,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 47.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

NYSE:STE opened at $228.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $178.08 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.69. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 0.65.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

