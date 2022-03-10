Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 317 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in FirstCash by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstCash by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.86.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

