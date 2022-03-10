Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 50,378 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,378 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBD stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

