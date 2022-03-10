Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading Up 8.2%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR – Get Rating) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,026,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 817,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMBR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

