Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

TWI stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Titan International has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.53.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 182.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Titan International by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Titan International by 20.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 47.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 396.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 341,999 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

