Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Given a C$5.75 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$5.75 price target by Cormark in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TTR traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.75. 4,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,034. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of C$2.20 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.01 million and a P/E ratio of 19.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.68.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

