Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TVTY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 31.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tivity Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.