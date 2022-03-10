Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TMRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 486.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

TMRAY stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.55. 4,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,805. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

