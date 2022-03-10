Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

TTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.67.

TTC opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.55. Toro has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toro will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,275,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 269,779 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Toro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Toro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,154,000 after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

