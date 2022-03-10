TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.78

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 6434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRDY. Barclays lowered their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $670.32 million and a PE ratio of -35.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

