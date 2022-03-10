TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading 6.5% Higher

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.56. 18,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,202,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

