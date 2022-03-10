TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29). Approximately 107,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.33).
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £701.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60.
About TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG)
Recommended Stories
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for TR European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.