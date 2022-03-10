Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Trading Down 5.3%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 200,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 213,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £676,965.25 and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

About Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF)

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

