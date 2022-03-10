Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

TCLAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

