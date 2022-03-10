TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $4.29. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,575,823 shares.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $279.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
