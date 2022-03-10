TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $4.29. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,575,823 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $279.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

