TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TA. B. Riley cut their price target on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,103,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $590.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

