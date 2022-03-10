Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Acquires £9,932.02 in Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Daemmon Reeve acquired 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 854 ($11.19) per share, with a total value of £9,932.02 ($13,013.65).

Daemmon Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Daemmon Reeve sold 37,828 shares of Treatt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($15.63), for a total value of £451,288.04 ($591,310.32).

TET stock opened at GBX 938 ($12.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £561.84 million and a PE ratio of 37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,090.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,099.23. Treatt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 842 ($11.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,315 ($17.23).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price objective on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

