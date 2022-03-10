TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.60

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 4299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.45, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.59.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

