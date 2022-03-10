Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Holdings Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 226,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 108.5% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 30,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TY stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

