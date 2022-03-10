Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $65.29. 30,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,069. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

