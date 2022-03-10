Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 1,012 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 1,671,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.78. 566,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,066,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

