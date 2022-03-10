Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.39. 235,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,517,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.