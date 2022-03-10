Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $4.56 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,986 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 228,906 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $21.80.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.